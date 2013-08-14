South Africa's MTN: ex-CFO probe relates to "specific transactions"

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest wireless phone operator MTN Group said on Wednesday the investigation into its former chief financial officer was related to “specific transactions”.

“It’s an issue of governance around specific transactions,” chief executive Sifiso Dabengwa said without giving any more details.

CFO Nazir Patel abruptly resigned last month due to an investigation into allegations against him. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)