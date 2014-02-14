FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTN says has taken South African regulator to court over rate cuts
February 14, 2014

MTN says has taken South African regulator to court over rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - MTN Group said it had asked a South African court on Friday to review the telecoms industry regulator’s decision to slash telephone connection rates that the sector says will cost it millions of dollars.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said last month that it would halve the rate a company can charge rivals for using its mobile network to 20 South African cents per minute per call starting March 1. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

