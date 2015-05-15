FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.African union says 2,000 MTN employees to hold strike
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 15, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

S.African union says 2,000 MTN employees to hold strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 2,000 members working at telecommunications operator MTN Group would strike on May 20 to demand higher bonus payments.

The union is also demanding a 10 percent salary increase and higher remuneration for work done over the weekend and holidays. It also wants contractors turned into full time employees.

“Since March 12, workers at various MTN warehouses have been embarking on work stoppages to demonstrate their dissatisfaction over management’s reluctance to address their concerns, in particular the issue of annual bonuses,” CWU said in a statement.

The union said MTN was offering workers a 4 percent guaranteed bonus, whereas they wanted 16 percent.

MTN’s spokesman declined to comment on the strike but said the company had 6,500 staff in South Africa.

Some workers at MTN belong to other unions.

MTN shares were up 0.8 percent at 1348GMT, outpacing a 0.5 percent rise by Johannesburg’s Top-40 index. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.