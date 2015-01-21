MTN says to reorganise its S.African enterprise business unit

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest telecoms provider plans to restructure its home market’s enterprise business segment, it said on Wednesday, as competition squeezes revenue in its key South African unit.

The Johannesburg-based telecoms giant with operations in 22 nations in Africa and the Middle East said in a statement that it had informed employees who were likely to be affected by the reorganisation at a meeting held on Wednesday. (Reporting by Peroshni Governder; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)