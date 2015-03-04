FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTN's FY earnings up nearly 9 pct after Nigeria boost
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 4, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

MTN's FY earnings up nearly 9 pct after Nigeria boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest telecoms provider MTN Group posted an expected 8.7 percent rise in full-year earnings on Wednesday after a revenue boost from its key Nigeria market, but warned of possible headwinds due to the uncertainty wrought by oil prices.

MTN said diluted headline earnings per share rose to 1,527 cents in the year to end-December, from a restated 1,404 cents a year ago.

MTN had guided that headline earnings per share, the main measure of profitability in South Africa, would come in 5-15 percent higher.

Revenue grew 6.4 percent after MTN, which has operations in nearly two dozen countries, attracted 7.5 percent more customers to 223.4 million subscribers. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Sunil Nair)

