FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ugandan court orders MTN to pay $622,000 over contractual dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 19, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ugandan court orders MTN to pay $622,000 over contractual dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds Ezeemoney lawyer comment)

CAPE TOWN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A court in Uganda has ordered South African telecoms giant MTN Group to pay $622,000 to a smaller industry rival that accused it of using a dominant position to stifle its business.

With about 11.7 million subscribers, MTN Uganda is the east African country’s leading telecoms company, in an industry of some seven players.

MTN terminated a data transmission contract with Ezeemoney, a mobile money firm, in 2013, saying it was a direct competitor.

“The court found that MTN’s conduct was unlawful and caused loss by unlawful means and awarded Ezeemoney general and punitive damages,” said David Mpanga, a lawyer for Ezeemoney.

MTN acknowledged losing the case against Ezeemoney in a verdict delivered by Uganda’s High Court on Nov. 6, but said it was appealing the verdict.

The order comes after the Nigerian Communication Commission last month imposed a $5.2 billion fine on MTN for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM cards.

MTN has been in talks with regulators in Nigeria in bid for leniency but the NCC said on Monday it would not reduce the fine. (Reporting by TJ Strydom in Cape Town and Elias Biryabarema in Kampala, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.