JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South African packaging company Nampak said on Monday it had appointed Andre de Ruyter as the company’s chief executive officer from next year.

De Ruyter, who joins Nampak from petrochemicals giant Sasol , will take up the position of CEO designate from January and the CEO’s chair from April. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)