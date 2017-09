JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Naspers, South Africa’s most valuable company, said on Thursday it had reshuffled its board, adding four new directors, most of whom have experience at its MIH unit.

Naspers said in a statement Craig Enenstein, Don Eriksson, Roberto Oliveira de Lima, Yuanhe Ma and Cobus Stofberg had joined the board, replacing Lourens Jonker, Neil van Heerden and Hein Willemse.