FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Naspers has $1.6 bln to partially spend on M&A - CEO
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 23, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Naspers has $1.6 bln to partially spend on M&A - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Naspers has $1.6 billion in cash offshore that it can spend partially on acquisitions and for development of existing businesses, its chief executive said on Monday.

“It depends on opportunities that we get and we like and that would be looking into a future that nobody knows,” chief executive Bob van Dijk told Reuters.

The Internet and media company spent 7.7 billion rand ($719 million) on development in the year ended March, a 79 percent jump from the previous year. ($1 = 10.7127 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.