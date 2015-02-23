UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Nedbank sees credit growth after lending buoys FY earnings

(Adds details)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - An expanding loan book buoyed South Africa’s fourth-largest banking group Nedbank full-year earnings by an expected 13 percent and the company said on Monday it expected recovery in consumer credit demand.

The bank, majority owned by London-listed insurer Old Mutual , said it expected that benign inflation this year would ease some pressure that many of its consumers have been under.

A perfect storm of high levels of indebtedness and unemployment, rising interest rates and inflation have dampened retail demand for loans and sunk the country’s largest unsecured lender, the African Bank Investment.

“It would be our expectation that the reduction in inflation, reduction in fuel prices if sustained, is likely to lead to an improvement in consumer cash flow in 2015,” Chief Executive Mike Brown said.

Nedbank said it cut impairments, or bad debt, by 19 percent to 4.5 billion rand ($384 million).

Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending, increased by 8.2 percent to 22.96 billion rand, while non-interest revenue grew nearly 5 percent to 20.31 billion rand.

Overall diluted headline earnings per share came in at 2,066 cents in the year to December, from 1,829 cents a year ago. A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate had forecast earnings rising to 2,039 cents per share, an increase of 11 percent.

Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items.

“They look quite good,” Dudu Tembo, a portfolio manager at Citadel Investment Services, said of Nedbank’s earnings.

“We are still seeing some good advances growth. It wasn’t a surprise that personal loans are still growing very slowly as all banks have been pulling back on personal loans.”

Nedbank, which took up a 20 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank last year, said earnings from operations outside South Africa more than doubled to 357 million rand.

Nedbank shares were down 0.8 percent at 1047 GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent rise by Johannesburg’s blue chip index.