FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata's S.Africa telecom sees $58 mln capex this year
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 7, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Tata's S.Africa telecom sees $58 mln capex this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Neotel, the South African unit of India’s Tata Communications, plans to spend 500 million rand ($58 million) on capital expenditure this fiscal year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

South Africa’s second-biggest fixed-line phone operator, which is 68.5 percent owned by the Indian firm, is looking to expand its network and make a dent in a market dominated by former state-run utility Telkom SA.

“Of our capex budget, 20 percent is earmarked for IT to bring automation and 80 percent is earmarked for network capability,” chief executive Sunil Joshi told Reuters following a company briefing.

“About a third of that is for keeping existing network running and two thirds is for expanding the fibre network,” he said, adding that 60 percent of the planned 500 million is already spent.

The company posted 10 percent growth in revenue for the first-half to September and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) - a measure of profit - nearly quadrupled, rising 276 percent.

Neotel said it added 18 percent more business customers to 2,400 and increased home users by 30 percent to 130,000.

“Considering that the market is growing at 4 percent, we are growing at two and a half times the market growth rate,” Joshi said. ($1 = 8.6523 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.