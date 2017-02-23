FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian protesters vandalise MTN head office in Abuja
#Energy
February 23, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 6 months ago

Nigerian protesters vandalise MTN head office in Abuja

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian protesters attacked and vandalised the head office of South African mobile phone giant MTN in Abuja on Thursday in apparent retaliation for anti-Nigerian violence in South Africa, an MTN spokesman said.

"They are protesting against the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. It's our regional head office in Abuja. That's where we have our customer care center," the MTN spokesman said.

"They vandalised equipment, stole customer phones and I-Pads. Some customers too were attacked." (Reporting by Ed Cropley and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)

