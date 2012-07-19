FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African union threatens strike at ARM's nickel mine
#Africa
July 19, 2012 / 9:38 AM / 5 years ago

S.African union threatens strike at ARM's nickel mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it was preparing to strike at Nkomati, a nickel mine jointly owned by African Rainbow Mineral’s and Russia’s Norilsk.

The largest mining union in South Africa has declared a dispute with the mine owners over wages and NUM’s Regional Secretary in North East, William Mabap, said it would not hesitate to call a strike.

A three-week strike at African Rainbow Minerals’ joint venture with Anglo American Platinum at Modikwa Platinum mine in April cost the mine 21,000 ounces in lost production.

This equated to 6 percent of the mine’s 350,000-ounce annual platinum group metal production.

Nkomati mine is situated in Machadodorp in Mpumalanga and produced 10,100 tonnes of nickel in 2011. ($1 = 8.1565 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
