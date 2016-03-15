South African nuclear regulator receives site applications from Eskom

CAPE TOWN, March 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s nuclear regulator said it has received two nuclear installation site license applications from power utility Eskom to build new installations along the east coast and the west coast.

Africa’s most industrialised economy, which operates the continent’s only nuclear power station, wants to install an additional 9,600 megawatts of nuclear power to help overcome chronic electricity shortages that have dented economic growth. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)