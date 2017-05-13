FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
South Africa won't appeal judgement blocking nuclear power deal
#Energy
May 13, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 3 months ago

South Africa won't appeal judgement blocking nuclear power deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy ministry will not appeal a high court ruling blocking an agreement with Russia to build nuclear power reactors but will sign revised pacts and continue with nuclear plans, it said in a statement on Saturday.

South Africa signed intergovernmental agreements with Russia, France, China, South Korea and the United States in 2014 as part of plans to build a fleet of nuclear power plants at a cost of between $30 billion and $70 billion.

The energy ministry will not continue with these agreements, given the court ruling, but plans to sign new deals with all five countries, the department said. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)

