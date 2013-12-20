South Africa's NUMSA union says no longer sees ANC as its ally

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest union no longer sees the ruling ANC as an ally, its general secretary said on Friday, the latest sign that a political alliance forged in the struggle against apartheid is falling apart.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is a key branch of the ANC-aligned COSATU labour grouping - itself part of a three-way governing alliance that includes the Communist Party - but NUMSA has been at odds with all three, accusing them of pursuing pro-business policies. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Stoddard)