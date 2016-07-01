FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

South African union Numsa in dispute with retail motor industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, July 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's main manufacturing union has declared a dispute with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), the chief negotiator of the employer body said on Friday.

Jan Schoeman said that the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) was seeking a one-year deal for all workers across the automotive value chain, but the employers body want to lock the workers down to a three-year deal.

Numsa officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
