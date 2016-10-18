South Africa's Gupta-owned Oakbay says Gordhan affidavit flawed

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Oakbay Investments said on Tuesday that a court filing by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan implicating the firm and its owners, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, in suspicious transactions is flawed.

The statement comes days after Gordhan revealed in a court affidavit that 6.8 billion rand ($491 million) in payments made by Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and companies they control and other individuals with the same surname have been reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)