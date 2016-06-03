South Africa still pursuing banks on Oakbay accounts closures - mines minister

PRETORIA, June 3 (Reuters) - The South African government will continue its efforts to resolve a stand-off between commercial banks and Oakbay Investments, the mines minister said on Friday.

Several companies, including all four major banks in South Africa, severed links with Oakbay Investments following allegations that its owners, the Gupta family, used their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political favours. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)