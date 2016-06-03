FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa still pursuing banks on Oakbay accounts closures - mines minister
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa still pursuing banks on Oakbay accounts closures - mines minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

PRETORIA, June 3 (Reuters) - The South African government will continue its efforts to resolve a stand-off between commercial banks and Oakbay Investments, the mines minister said on Friday.

Several companies, including all four major banks in South Africa, severed links with Oakbay Investments following allegations that its owners, the Gupta family, used their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political favours.

Barclays Africa’s Absa, First National Bank (FNB), part of FirstRand, Standard Bank, Nedbank , investment bank Sasfin and the local unit of global auditors KPMG cut links with Oakbay in April.

Later that month the government set up a team of ministers to resolve the stand off between banks and Oakbay Investments.

“We are government, banks must actually realise that,” mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane told reporters.

“We engage until we find a solution. We will continue pursuing them. Everybody including Oakbay must enjoy their equal rights,” he said.

Zwane said some banks had responded to calls for engagement and some had not, but gave no details.

“We will continue pursuing this matter, even if it means government coming up with a state bank, we will do so,” Zwane said without elaborating.

Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends, but denies anything improper. The Guptas, whose wide range of business interests include media and mining, also reject the allegations. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.