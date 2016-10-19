FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Gupta-owned Oakbay to oppose Gordhan application -lawyers
October 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Gupta-owned Oakbay to oppose Gordhan application -lawyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Oakbay Investments will oppose Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's court application linking the firm and its owners, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, to suspicious transactions, its lawyers said on Wednesday.

Gordhan said in a court affidavit that 6.8 billion rand ($491 million) in payments made by members of the Gupta family and companies they control had been reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

