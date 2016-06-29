South Africa's state-owned firm bids to buy Chevron refinery

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Chevron's majority stake in the country's oil refinery in Cape Town and other downstream assets as well as those in neighbouring countries.

The SFF said it would purchase 75 percent of the refinery for an undisclosed amount, according to a report on Bloomberg.

A Chevron official said the firm would issue a statement later. Officials at SFF were not available to comment.

Chevron said in January it would sell its business in Africa's most industrialised country after disposing assets in Nigeria, in sales triggered by plunging oil prices.

The U.S. oil major is a leading refiner and marketer of petroleum products in South Africa, where it has had a presence for more than a century. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)