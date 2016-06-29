FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's state-owned firm bids to buy Chevron refinery
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

South Africa's state-owned firm bids to buy Chevron refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Chevron's majority stake in the country's oil refinery in Cape Town and other downstream assets as well as those in neighbouring countries.

The SFF said it would purchase 75 percent of the refinery for an undisclosed amount, according to a report on Bloomberg.

A Chevron official said the firm would issue a statement later. Officials at SFF were not available to comment.

Chevron said in January it would sell its business in Africa's most industrialised country after disposing assets in Nigeria, in sales triggered by plunging oil prices.

The U.S. oil major is a leading refiner and marketer of petroleum products in South Africa, where it has had a presence for more than a century. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.