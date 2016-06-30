UPDATE 2-South Africa's Strategic Fuel Fund bids for Chevron refinery

(Updates with Chevron declining to comment)

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) said on Wednesday it had offered to buy Chevron's majority stake in the country's oil refinery in Cape Town and other downstream assets as well as those in neighbouring countries.

"SFF has forwarded a commercial offer to Chevron and its financial advisers, in relation to the purchase of the 75 percent interest on offer," the company said in a statement.

The SFF said it would purchase 75 percent of the refinery and assets such as retail stations and depots for an undisclosed amount.

A Chevron spokesman declined to comment saying the company, as a matter of policy, does not disclose details of commercial activities.

The SFF said its offer was made as part of its mandate to ensure a security of supply of liquid fuels.

Chevron said in January it would sell its business in Africa's most industrialised country after disposing of assets in Nigeria, in sales triggered by plunging oil prices.

The U.S. oil major is a leading refiner and marketer of petroleum products in South Africa, where it has had a presence for more than a century.

The refinery processes 110,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Besides the Cape Town refinery, Chevron also has interests in a lubricants plant in Durban on the east coast. Its network of Caltex service stations makes it one of South Africa's top five petroleum brands, according to its website. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alexander Smith and Sandra Maler)