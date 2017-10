JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources says South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation was taking a 16.2 percent stake in its newly formed Sedibelo Platinum Mines for 3.24 billion rand ($365.98 million).

The Sedibelo Platinum Mines is a new entity bringing together Pallinghurst’s platinum group metals interests with Pallinghurst Co-Investors and the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela tribe. ($1 = 8.8530 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)