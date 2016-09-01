JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's ruling party said on Thursday it was concerned by asset manager Futuregrowth's decision to halt lending to state-owned firms and it was "erroneous" to conclude that the companies were beset by corporate governance problems.

Futuregrowth on Wednesday said it would no longer lend to six state-owned firms, including Eskom and Transnet , citing political uncertainty in the face of a corruption investigation around Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)