a year ago
South Africa's Land Bank says among state firms dropped by Futuregrowth
September 1, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Land Bank says among state firms dropped by Futuregrowth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Land Bank, a key lender to the agriculture sector, said on Thursday it was among the state-run companies asset manager Futuregrowth had decided to stop lending money to because of political uncertainty.

"Land Bank was advised by Futuregrowth on Tuesday, 30th August 2016, of their decision to suspend lending activities to State Owned Entities including the Land Bank," the Land Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
