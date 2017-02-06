PRETORIA Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday that the country was taking measures to determine the extent of the invasive fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.

This is the first time the crop-damaging pest has been detected in Africa's biggest grain producer. The pest can also cause extensive damage to crops and has a preference for maize, the regional staple. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)