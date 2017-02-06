(Adds quotes, details)
By Tanisha Heiberg
PRETORIA Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture
minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to
determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the
crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact
on farm output.
This is the first time the pest has been detected in
Africa's biggest grain producer. It can cause extensive crop
damage and has a preference for maize, the regional staple.
Countries with confirmed outbreaks can face import bans on
their agricultural products because armyworm is classified as a
quarantine pest. The fall armyworm is an invasive Central
American species that is harder to detect and eradicate than its
African counterpart.
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Senzeni
Zokwana said the fall armyworm had been positively identified
from samples collected in the northern Limpopo province.
He said the pest was a strong flyer and could be distributed
by prevailing winds over large distances.
"It is difficult in crop production to determine the scale
of what you will harvest as that process is informed by a number
of other factors including the prevalence of rain ... but of
course the reason we want to react very quickly is to make sure
we minimize the damage if it is possible," he told a media
conference.
His ministry was registering pesticides for use against the
fall armyworm as "no pesticide was previously registered to be
used against it," he said. Two pesticides had been registered.
Zokwana said South Africa would take part in an emergency
meeting called by the Food and Agricultural Organization in
Zimbabwe's capital next week to shape a coordinated emergency
response to the armyworm threat in the region.
Suspected outbreaks have also been noted in Zambia, Zimbabwe
and Malawi. They follow a crippling El Nino-triggered drought
which scorched much of the region last year, hitting crop
production and leaving millions in need of food aid.
