S.Africa petrol price to drop by 8 cents next week
May 31, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa petrol price to drop by 8 cents next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will decrease by 8 cents a litre next Wednesday, while diesel will fall by 3.98 cents a litre.

However, the government warned that this month’s weakness in the rand - now down at 4-year lows - would affect July prices.

“The department would like to take this opportunity to caution that the impact of the weaker currency will be felt in the July adjustment,” the energy ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)

