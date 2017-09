JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will increase by 6.8 percent next Wednesday while diesel will rise by 6.9 percent, the department of energy said on Friday.

Petrol rises to 13.23 rand ($1.33) a litre and diesel 12.15 rand in the main Gauteng inland region. ($1 = 9.9563 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)