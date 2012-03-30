FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's petrol, diesel price to rise sharply
March 30, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's petrol, diesel price to rise sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Petrol price to rise 6.3 pct in commercial hub

* Increased government levies kick into effect

* Country halts Iran oil imports in January

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s petrol and diesel prices will increase from next week, partly reflecting higher fuel and road levies announced in the February budget, the energy department said on Friday.

Petrol prices in the main inland commercial region of Gauteng will increase by 71 cents or 6.3 percent a litre to 11.94 rand ($1.54) for 95 grade petrol while the wholesale diesel price will rise by about 5 percent to 10.89 rand.

South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month to account for changes in the dollar/rand exchange rate, the international oil price and government levies.

In February, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the country’s general fuel and road accident fund levy on petrol and diesel would increase by 20 cents a litre and 8.0 cents a litre from April 4.

Analysts have also said the country’s oil import bill could increase after the government confirmed that it would cut its dependence on buying oil from Iran, the world’s fifth-biggest exporter.

South Africa imported no oil from Iran in January, according to government trade and customs data, suggesting Africa’s biggest economy has heeded a call from the United States to halt oil shipments from Tehran as part of Western sanctions. ($1 = 7.7525 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Xola Potelwa, editing by Ed Stoddard)

