FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's PetroSA buys into Ghana's Jubilee Field
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
October 17, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's PetroSA buys into Ghana's Jubilee Field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South African national oil company PetroSA has concluded a deal in Ghana which gives it access to crude from the huge Jubilee Field, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We have bought Sabre Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd in Ghana, which gives us access to Jubilee Field and provides a strategic entry into the prolific Gulf of Guinea,” Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo told parliament during a presentation on PetroSA’s annual report.

She did not provide details of the value of the deal.

PetroSA, which also has exploration acreage in Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Namibia, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to buy new assets and diversify its revenue base. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.