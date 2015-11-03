Pfizer partners with South Africa to produce pneumococcal vaccine

CAPE TOWN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Global pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, has partnered with South Africa’s Biovac Institute to produce a potentially life-saving pneumonia vaccine for infants, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

The five-year partnership, officially announced at Biovac’s Cape Town facility, will see technology transfer and skills upgraded for the production of ‘Prevenar 13’ vaccine on a sustainable basis, Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)