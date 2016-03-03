FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African drugmakers ask for further price increase
March 3, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

South African drugmakers ask for further price increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical companies have asked government to approve an extra increase in medicine prices this year to compensate for a weaker rand, Aspen Pharmacare’s chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Local and international drugmakers asked the government for an increase beyond the 4 percent granted in January, said Aspen Pharmacare Chief Executive Stephen Saad.

The rand has declined 20 percent against the dollar since October, significantly increasing the cost of imported raw ingredients used to manufacture medicines. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

