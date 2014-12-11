FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa names Matjila as head of the state pension fund
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 11, 2014 / 1:02 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa names Matjila as head of the state pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Africa has named Dan Matjila as chief executive of its 1.6 trillion rand ($139 billion) government employee pension fund - the continent’s largest and most influential asset manager.

Matjila, who has been chief investment officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for the past nine years, will take the helm for a five-year term starting in January, the National Treasury said in statement.

The PIC has been without a permanent chief executive since May when Elias Masilela abruptly resigned.

The PIC often uses its influence as a top shareholder in several companies to advocate for greater black representation amongst company executives and shareholders. ($1 = 11.4929 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.