FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Pick n Pay profit up 25 pct under new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Pick n Pay profit up 25 pct under new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South African grocer Pick n Pay snapped three years of profit decline with a 25 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, a sign that a turnaround plan under its newly appointed chief executive is bearing fruit.

Reporting its first full-year results under CEO Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay said diluted headline EPS totalled 136.46 cents in the year to end-March compared with 109.61 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, South Africa’s main profit gauge, strips out certain non-trading, one-time items.

Brasher, the former head of Tesco’s UK unit, who joined Pick n Pay a year ago, inherited a company with sliding profit due to its late investment in streamling its supply chain.

His remedial actions at the Cape Town-based company included cutting 400 management jobs and raising dividend cover from 1.33 times to 1.5 times.

Pick n Pay said sales rose 6 percent to 63.7 billion rand ($6.07 billion) and raised its dividend by 10 percent to 92.3 cents per share.

Shares of Pick n Pay are up 28 percent over the last 12 months, roughly in line with a 27 percent increase in the broad All-share index. ($1 = 10.4975 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.