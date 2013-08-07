FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Pick n Pay says to cut jobs to reduce costs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 7, 2013 / 3:07 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Pick n Pay says to cut jobs to reduce costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African grocer Pick n Pay said on Wednesday it will cut staff at its head office and regional hubs to reduce costs.

Pick n Pay said in a statement it had offered voluntary resignation packages to employees, without saying how many jobs it aimed to cut.

The Cape Town-based company has the weakest operating margins in its industry, squeezed by cost pressure and sliding profits. It said the move was aimed at “maximising efficiencies”, but did not say how much it expected to save.

The job cuts appear to be one of the first remedial actions taken by chief executive and former Tesco UK head Richard Brasher, who took over as head of the grocer in February this year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.