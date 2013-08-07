South Africa's Pick n Pay says to cut jobs to reduce costs

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African grocer Pick n Pay said on Wednesday it will cut staff at its head office and regional hubs to reduce costs.

Pick n Pay said in a statement it had offered voluntary resignation packages to employees, without saying how many jobs it aimed to cut.

The Cape Town-based company has the weakest operating margins in its industry, squeezed by cost pressure and sliding profits. It said the move was aimed at “maximising efficiencies”, but did not say how much it expected to save.

The job cuts appear to be one of the first remedial actions taken by chief executive and former Tesco UK head Richard Brasher, who took over as head of the grocer in February this year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)