Shareholders at South Africa's Pick n Pay vote to increase free float

CAPE TOWN, July 25 (Reuters) - Minority shareholders at South African retailer Pick n Pay on Monday voted in favour of changing the ownership structure to increase its free float in a bid to boost demand for its stock.

Minority shareholders at the general meeting, held at company's Cape Town-based headquarters, voted on average 82.5 percent in favour of the resolutions, officials said.

Shares in Pick n Pay Holdings, which holds a controlling stake, hit an all-time high when the changes were proposed last month. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)