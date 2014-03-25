FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Pinnacle CEO: bribe charges a "misunderstanding"
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 25, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Pinnacle CEO: bribe charges a "misunderstanding"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Charges that a director of IT firm Pinnacle Holdings tried to bribe a senior police official to win an equipment deal are based on a “huge misunderstanding,” the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

South African police earlier said that 59-year-old Takalani Tshivhase had been charged with corruption for allegedly offering a 5 million rand ($460,400) bribe to a lieutenant general in the South African Police Service.

“I‘m not privy to all the information but I think it’s a huge misunderstanding,” Chief Executive Arnold Fourie told Reuters. $1 = 10.8610 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.