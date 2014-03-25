S.Africa's Pinnacle CEO: bribe charges a "misunderstanding"

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Charges that a director of IT firm Pinnacle Holdings tried to bribe a senior police official to win an equipment deal are based on a “huge misunderstanding,” the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

South African police earlier said that 59-year-old Takalani Tshivhase had been charged with corruption for allegedly offering a 5 million rand ($460,400) bribe to a lieutenant general in the South African Police Service.

“I‘m not privy to all the information but I think it’s a huge misunderstanding,” Chief Executive Arnold Fourie told Reuters. $1 = 10.8610 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)