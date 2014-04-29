FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa regulator launches insider trading probe into Pinnacle
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa regulator launches insider trading probe into Pinnacle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s financial services regulator is investigating potential insider trading in shares of mid-cap technology firm Pinnacle Holdings, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Solly Keetse, the head of the Department of Market Abuse at South Africa’s Financial Services Board, told Reuters the regulator had launched a formal investigation into “possible insider trading in the shares of Pinnacle.”

A Pinnacle director, Takalani Tshivhase, was arrested in March on charges he offered a bribe to a senior police official in order to win a contract for the company, a charge he has denied.

However the company waited 20 days to disclose the arrest, during which time Tshivhase and other directors sold Pinnacle shares. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.