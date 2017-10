PRETORIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South African sports star Oscar Pistorius was “deeply in love” with his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, and had no intention to kill her, he said in an affidavit presented at a court bail hearing on Tuesday.

Pistorius has been charged with murdering Steenkamp last week at his home. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)