PRETORIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A South African police investigator said on Wednesday he wants to charge global track star Oscar Pistorius with a weapons law violation after unlicenced .38 calibre ammunition was found in his home.

Pistorius is facing a bail hearing on a charge of murdering his girlfriend at his home. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)