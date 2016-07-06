Oscar Pistorius in court for sentencing on murder conviction

PRETORIA, July 6 (Reuters) - South African Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius arrived in court on Wednesday for sentencing after he was found guilty for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius, 29, who was dressed in a dark suit, hugged members of his legal team, a Reuters witness said. Pistorius was found guilty of murdering Steenkamp by an appeals court last December. He had initially received a five-year sentence for a manslaughter conviction in 2014.