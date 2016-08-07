Pistorius denied injuries caused by suicide attempt - prisons official

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius, who was sentenced last month to a six-year jail term for killing his girlfriend, was treated in hospital for injuries to his wrists on Saturday and was returned to prison, an official said on Sunday.

"Oscar Pistorius denied speculations of a suicide attempt. As a policy principle we cannot further discuss a particular offender's personal condition in the public domain," said Manelisi Wolela, a spokesman at the Department of Correctional Services. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)