March 3, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

South African court rejects Pistorius right to appeal murder conviction - ENCA TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected Olympian Oscar Pisitorius the right to appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, television news channel ENCA reported.

The news station said that the highest court in the country ruled that Pistorius had no reasonable grounds of success on his appeal. Pistorius now faces a possible minimum 15-year jail sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

