JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Oscar Pistorius, charged with murdering his girlfriend, was granted permission to travel abroad by a South African judge on Thursday, South African media said.

The 26-year-old Olympic and Paralympic track star, a double amputee since infancy, can travel abroad and no longer needs to report to a probation officer after the judge revised his bail conditions, local media said. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Louise Ireland)