Oscar Pistorius arrives for start of murder trial

PRETORIA, March 3 (Reuters) - “Blade Runner” Oscar Pistorius arrived at the Pretoria High Court on Monday for the start of his murder trial, opening a decisive chapter in the story of the rise and fall of one of the world’s best known athletes.

Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine’s Day 2013. The 27-year-old argues that it was a tragic case of mistaken identity and that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder hiding in the toilet.

The state says he meant to kill whoever was behind the toilet door.