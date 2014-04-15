South African prosecutor ends Pistorius cross-examination

PRETORIA, April 15 (Reuters) - The prosecutor in the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius ended his five-day cross-examination of the track star on Tuesday with a stark summary of how he shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, insisting he deliberately killed her after an argument.

“You fired four shots through the door whilst knowing that she was standing behind the door. She was locked into the bathroom and you armed yourself with the sole purpose of shooting and killing her,” prosecutor Gerrie Nel said.

“That is not true,” said Pistorius, who faces life in prison if convicted of murder. (Reporting by Nomatter Ndebele; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)