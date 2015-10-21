Steenkamp's mother says wants no revenge against Pistorius

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The mother of slain model Reeva Steenkamp said on Wednesday she had no “feelings of revenge” towards South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who was released into house arrest this week just under a year into his five-year jail term.

The disgraced track star, who was found guilty of culpable homicide for firing four shots through a locked bathroom door that hit Steenkamp, will be confined to his uncle Arnold’s home in a suburb of the capital, Pretoria. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)