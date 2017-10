PRETORIA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African prosecutors will argue that international sports star Oscar Pistorius committed premeditated murder when he shot his girlfriend dead at his luxury home, they told a Pretoria court on Friday.

‘Blade Runner’ Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, broke down in tears after being formally charged in the court with the murder of his girlfriend the previous day.